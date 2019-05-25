Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Malta Nguyen Thi Bich Hue (L) presented her credentials to Maltese President George Vella on May 23 (Photo: Malta's Presidential Office)

Rome (VNA) – Vietnam wants to further promote relations with Malta, especially as the two countries are celebrating the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Malta Nguyen Thi Bich Hue has said.



Hue made the remarks while presenting her credentials to Maltese President George Vella on May 23.



The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam is willing to foster cooperation with Malta in the fields of trade, investment, education, tourism, services, pharmaceutical products and shipping, as well as closely coordinate with the European nation in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) and the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF).



President Vella congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements and spoke highly of the country’s increasing role in regional and multilateral forums, particularly in maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.



He stressed that Maltese people and businesses have paid more attention to the Southeast Asian region and Vietnam in particular, and agreed to promote cooperation in the spheres where both countries have advantages.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese diplomat also met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Anglu Farrugia and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela.



Farrugia voiced his hope to strengthen cooperation between the Maltese and Vietnamese parliaments, while Abela agreed to join hands with Vietnam to organise economic and cultural events in the coming time, and step up educational and marine cooperation.-VNA