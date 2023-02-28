Politics Vietnam-France trade has potential for further growth: Minister Ample room remains for trade between Vietnam and France to grow, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told French Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht during a working session in Hanoi on February 28.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao legislatures consolidate close ties Vietnam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with the Lao National Assembly, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh affirmed in Hanoi on February 28.

Politics National Assembly eager for experience sharing, exchange with Laos: leader The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) is willing to share and exchange experience with the Lao NA and to learn from the law-making body’s effective models to boost its operation, said Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue as he received Lao NA Vice Chairman Khambay Damlath in Hanoi on February 28.