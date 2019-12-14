Vietnam wants to sustain ASEAN resilience to global challenges: Deputy FM
At a ceremony to hand over the ASEAN Chair to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam attaches much importance to its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, and wishes to build a strong ASEAN Community which is resilient to regional and global challenges, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.
Briefing nearly 70 foreign ambassadors and representatives from embassies of ASEAN member states and ASEAN’s development partners at a conference in Hanoi, Dung, who is also Secretary General of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, affirmed joining ASEAN’s activities is among the priorities in Vietnam’s foreign policy, and the country will spare no efforts to successfully act as the ASEAN Chair 2020.
Vietnam has selected the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” for ASEAN 2020, he said, holding the two elements are interdependent and complimentary to each other.
He laid stress on five priorities of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year, including strengthening ASEAN solidarity and unity, promoting regional connectivity and adaptability to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, fostering awareness of ASEAN community and identity, stepping up partnership for peace and sustainable development, and improving adaptability and operational efficiency of the ASEAN apparatus.
Sharing cooperation priorities in the ASEAN Economic Community, Director General of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department under the Ministry of Trade and Industry Luong Hoang Thai, head of Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) Vietnam, said that Vietnam will channel focus on boosting ASEAN’s strength via regional linkages, enhancing ASEAN’s central role in connecting global economies, and improving the bloc’s operational efficiency.
Regarding the ASEAN Socio - Cultural Community, Deputy Director General of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, highlighted Vietnam recommended such priorities as community connectivity through human resources development, social services for vulnerable groups; enhancing cultural exchange and raising awareness of ASEAN identity, reducing maternal and newborn mortality rates among ethnic minority groups, setting up cooperation mechanisms to fight against fake news, and promoting management of natural disasters, among others.
The foreign diplomats commented the ASEAN 2020’s theme and priorities are suitable to regional and global context, saying it shows Vietnam’s sharp mind, proactiveness and high responsibility during its chairmanship year./.