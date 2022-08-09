Culture - Sports Vietnam's futsal team has new coach The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 9 to introduce Giustozzi Diego Raul as the new head coach of the Vietnamese national futsal team, who is expected to lift the squad to new heights, starting with the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup and then at the 2024 World Cup final.

Culture - Sports Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 to last two months, with 51 events The ninth Da Lat Flower Festival will be held in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from November to late December, with 51 attractive events, according to a plan recently announced by the provincial People’s Committee.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to face Singapore, India in September friendly football tournament Vietnam’s national football squad is scheduled to meet Singapore and India at an international international tournament held by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) this September as part of the FIFA International Match Calendars.