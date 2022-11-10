Society IELTS, foreign language tests under inspection by MOET The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) on November 10 ordered provincial/municipal Departments of Education and Training to strictly monitor and manage the organisation of foreign language proficiency tests.

Society Transport infrastructure - Motivation for Ba Ria-Vung Tau to “take off” The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has made great progress in its more than 30 years of existence, becoming a growth pole of Vietnam as a whole. This comes from the locality’s appropriate development policies, including the development of transport infrastructure.

Society State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs meets OVs in Australia A delegation of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) led by its deputy head Mai Phan Dung had meetings with representatives of Vietnamese associations in Australia, during the visit to the country from November 6-10.

Society Vietnamese delegation in Geneva helps university join WTO Chairs Programme The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva will facilitate the Foreign Trade University (FTU) in its engagements in the WTO Chairs Programme for the 2022-2026 period.