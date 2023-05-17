Vietnam Week opens in St. Petersburg
A Vietnam Week has opened in St. Petersburg with a series of culture, sports and business activities aiming to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the Russian city and Vietnam.
A Vietnamese football team at the football tournament within the framework of the Vietnam Week in St. Petersburg (Photo: VNA)
The week, upgraded from the annual Vietnam Days in St. Petersburg that was first held in 2018, started with an international football tournament drawing four international and four Russian teams.
On May 16, a friendly chess exchange was held for Vietnamese, Myanmar and Indonesian students with Russian grandmaster Alexei Lugovoi.
An online class on Vietnamese and Russian traditional cuisine was also organised for students of Vietnam’s Thu Duc College of Technology in Ho Chi Minh City and St. Petersburg Culinary School, during which chefs performed steps of cooking traditional Russian and Vietnamese dishes such as okroshka, banh chung (square glutinous rice cake), and spring rolls.
Acting Director of the St. Petersburg Culinary School Olga Panikhidina and President of the Thu Duc College of Technology Vo Long Trieu agreed to jointly organise regular training courses to provide Vietnamese and Russian students with a deeper insight of the rich culture and history of the two nations.
At the same time, a conference on history and national patriotism education among youngsters was held with the participation of a large number of leading schools of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City./.