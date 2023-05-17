Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam women’s football team wins fourth consecutive SEA Games gold Vietnam beat Myanmar 2-0 in the women’s football final at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on May 15, becoming the first team in history to win the gold for the fourth time in a row.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins 135 SEA Games golds, tops medal tally As the 32nd SEA Games comes to the final day of competition on May 16, Vietnam had won 135 gold medals to secure top spot on the medal tally.