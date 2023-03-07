Travel Infographic Vietnam wins at ASEAN tourism awards Many Vietnam destinations and establishments were nominated and won in different categories at the ASEAN Tourism Awards, held as part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023, which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 5.

Travel Infographic Foreign visitors to Vietnam surge 44.2 times Vietnam welcomed 872,000 foreign visitors in January, up 44.2 times against the same time last year, according to the General Statistics Office.