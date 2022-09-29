Society Vietnam, Laos foster education cooperation Vietnamese and Lao education-training leaders, representatives from 50 universities and 55 agencies as well as teachers and students gathered at a forum in Vientiane on September 29 to discuss cooperation between the two countries in enhancing training quality.

Society Tra Vinh to spend big to promote Khmer community-inhabited areas The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has set aside more than 400 billion VND (16.82 million USD) this year to promote the socio-economic development in areas where the Khmer ethnic minority group inhabits.

Society Child AO victims need more care: workshop Participants at a workshop in Hanoi on September 28 proposed solutions to take better care of the children who are Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims.

Society Parents provided with extra skills to ensure child development To ensure that young children are developed physically, intellectually and spiritually and have equal access to comprehensive development care support services, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs is improving the knowledge and skills of parents and caregivers.