Vietnam welcomes 1.87 million foreign visitors in nine months
Vietnam welcomed about 1.87 million international arrivals in the first nine months of this year, 16.4 times higher than the same period last year but much lower than that in the same time in 2019 before COVID-19 broke out, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
In September alone, the country saw nearly 432,000 foreign visitors, down 11.2% over the previous month.
Total revenue from accommodation and catering services reached 430.9 trillion VND in nine months, a 54.7% rise year on year, while earnings from travelling services reached about 18.2 trillion VND, 3.9 times higher than the figure recorded in the same period last year, and equivalent to only 55.9% of that in the same period of 2019.
Foreign tourists in Trang An (Photo: VNA)The tourism sector has actively strengthened tourism promotion activities to attract more foreign visitors.
Recently, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has coordinated with the social media network TikTok and the Vietnam Tourism Association to introduce launch “Ngan nga Vietnam,” which calls on users to discover the beauty of traditional music, celebrate culture and share national pride, thereby contributing to promoting Vietnam tourism.
A Mekong Tourism Forum 2022 will be held from November 9-14 in central Quang Nam province, focusing on the reconstruction of tourism for faster recovery, giving a chance for travel firms to connect and introduce the culture, people and tourism of Vietnam to countries in the greater Mekong sub-region./.