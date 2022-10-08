Vietnam welcomes 1.87 million foreign visitors in nine months
Vietnam welcomed about 1.87 million international arrivals in the first nine months of this year, 16.4 times higher than the same period last year but much lower than that in the same time in 2019 before COVID-19 broke out, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicCPI up 2.73% in first nine months
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) up 2.73% in the first nine months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office.
Infographic(Interactive) 6 major indicators of Vietnam posting highest growth in tourism development index
Six major indicators of Vietnam posting the highest growth in the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) revealed in a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF)
InfographicEight cultural and natural world heritage sites in Vietnam
Vietnam ratified the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage on October 19, 1987. Ever since, eight sites in Vietnam have been recognised as cultural and natural world heritage.
InfographicVietnam wins multiple awards at World Travel Awards 2022
Vietnamese airlines and destinations were named among the winners at the award ceremony of the World Travel Awards 2022 - Region: Asia & Oceania.
InfographicForeign arrivals to Vietnam surge 13.7 fold in eight months of 2022
Vietnam has welcomed more than 1.44 million international arrivals in the first eight months of 2022, a 13.7-fold rise from a year earlier, data showed.
InfographicHoi An among world's most romantic destinations
In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.