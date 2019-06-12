Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and Vice Chairman of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies Vojtěch Filip, who is also Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 12 applauded the Czech Republic’s resumption of the grant of working visas for Vietnamese citizens, which is scheduled to begin this month.The Vietnamese side will intensify the management of its workers, he told visiting Vice Chairman of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies Vojtěch Filip, who is also Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM), at a reception in Hanoi.The Government leader highly valued cooperation projects between Vietnam and the Czech Republic in health care and automobile, as well as their joint efforts to launch direct flights between Hanoi and Prague, and pledged to create all possible conditions for the projects.He described these projects as specific measures to promote the bilateral cooperation, especially in economy and trade, given the modest two-way trade that stood at only 307 million USD last year.PM Phuc thanked the Czech Republic for supporting Vietnam’s candidacy as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to help businesses from the Czech Republic and the EU access the 90-million Vietnamese market.Informing the PM about his working session with Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, Vojtěch Filip said the Czech Republic can receive about 3,000-4,000 Vietnamese nurses.Besides, the two countries also agreed to exchange doctors during a meeting between Vojtěch Filip and representatives of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.The Czech lawmaker said during his stay in Vietnam he also discussed the promotion of cooperation at working sessions with officers from the Ministries of Public Security and National Defence.Regarding collaboration in car manufacturing between the Czech Republic’s Skoda Auto and its Vietnamese partner, the guest said part of the production line will be set up in Vietnam in the time ahead, adding that he hopes Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will be in Vietnam on the occasion of the start of the construction.He handed over to PM Phuc some documents relating to joint projects between the Czech Republic and Vietnam.-VNA