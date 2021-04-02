Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always pays attention to creating favourable conditions for businesses and investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to expand their activities in the nation, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, noting that the bilateral ties are getting stronger thanks to the presence of Korean conglomerates like Samsung, SK, Hanwha, Deawoo, and Lotte in Vietnam.



Highlighting strong growth of the Vietnam – RoK relations across politics, defence-security, and economy-trade-investment in the past time, PM Phuc stated the Vietnamese Government is delighted to see a large number of Korean firms investing effectively in Vietnam.



The Government leader said the foreign-invested sector is an important part of the Vietnamese economy, adding that its long-term growth as well as cooperation and healthy competition with other economic sectors are encouraged and facilitated.

The attraction of investment, particularly from high-tech groups, obtains a special attention from the Vietnamese Government, Phuc underscored.



He took the occasion to thank the RoK Embassy for its efforts to contribute to the development of the bilateral relations so far.





The ambassador said as the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, the RoK wishes to organise high-level delegation exchanges and pushes the ties to new heights.



The diplomat said with delight that on April 2, the RoK continued to receive Vietnamese workers to work in the country. In 2021, its Government passed a quota to receive 8,000 to 10,000 Vietnamese workers.



In response, the PM affirmed the Vietnamese Government always creates the best conditions possible for the RoK community in Vietnam and asked for similar support from the RoK Government for the Vietnamese community in the country.



