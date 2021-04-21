Business Business environment improves despite challenges in disease Measures to improve Vietnam’s business environment continued showing effectiveness despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but the speed of improvement slowed compared to previous years.

Business Vietnam beefs up engagements with German hospitals, businesses The Online Business Mission – Medizintechnik conference took place in Hanoi on April 20 to discuss operation models in the health sector of Germany and Vietnam, opportunities for cooperation between their hospitals and businesses, and the importance of building their medical technical exchange networks.

Business Experts: E-commerce to grow solidly in 2021 Vietnam’s e-commerce market will maintain its solid growth trajectory this year, analysts said at a ceremony announcing Vietnam’s E-Business Index within the framework of the Vietnam Online Business Forum on April 20.

Business Firms to get help to expand rice export markets In order to take advantage of FTAs ​​and increase the Vietnamese rice export market share at more competitive prices, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue to coordinate with ministries, branches and the Vietnam Food Association to help businesses effectively implement the deals and make the most of markets such as the Republic of Korea and the EU.