Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hands with Kanji Hayama, former President of the Japanese construction contractor Taisei Corp. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is committed to create favourable conditions for Japanese businesses to invest in the country, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated while receiving Kanji Hayama, former President of the Japanese construction contractor Taisei Corp., in Hanoi on October 4.Recalling the company’s efforts in handling the collapse of Can Tho Bridge 10 years ago, Phuc lauded Taisei’s contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic growth via its construction of many large-scale infrastructure projects.He said Vietnam highly values its extensive strategic partnership with Japan, which is the country’s leading ODA provider and 4th biggest trade partner. Japan is also the second biggest foreign investor in Vietnam.The Government leader stressed his hope that Taisei continues its good performance in Vietnam in contribution to Vietnam – Japan ties.For his part, Kanji Hayama expressed his gratitude for support from the Vietnamese Government toward his company’s operation in the country, particularly in dealing with the past collapse of Can Tho Bridge.He said he visited Vietnam every year to pay tribute to victims of the accident.Kanji Hayama said he believes in Taisei’s commitment to support future development of Vietnam.-VNA