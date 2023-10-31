According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the total number of international visitors to the country in the first ten months of 2023 reached nearly 10 million, exceeding the target of 8 million for the whole year.

The Republic of Korea remained the biggest source of visitors to Vietnam with 2.9 million holidaymakers, followed by China. The US ranked third while Taiwan (China) and Japan ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The higher-than-expected number of foreign tourist arrivals to Vietnam was attributed to efforts to develop new products, improve service quality and promotion activities.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has adjusted the target of 8 million foreign tourists to 12 - 13 million for the whole year 2023, to accelerate the recovery and development of the non-smoke industry./.

VNA