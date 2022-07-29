Vietnam welcomes over 954,000 foreign tourists this year
Vietnam has welcomed 954,600 foreign visitors so far this year, 10 times higher than the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The office reported that in July alone, the country received 352,600 foreign arrivals, up 49% over the previous month and 47.2 times higher than the figure recorded last year, after Vietnam fully reopened its tourism sector and resumed international air routes.
However, the number of international tourists in the January-July period was down 90.3% compared to the same period in 2019 before COVID-19 broke out.
In the period, revenue generated from tourism hit 11.9 trillion VND (509.85 million USD).
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) cited statistics from Google showing that searches for Vietnamese tourism from other countries has risen. Searches for tourist accommodation in Vietnam surged from 25 points in March to 78 points in May, 98 points in June and 100 points in early July. Meanwhile, searches for international fights to Vietnam in early July also tripled that in early March.
Along with making good preparations for a national tourism conference that is slated for early 2023, the VNAT has been asked to strengthen tourism promotion activities abroad, complete the national tourism planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2045, and build new tourism development models./.