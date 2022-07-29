Travel Hanoi serves 10.62 million tourists in seven months Hanoi has welcomed an estimated 10.62 million visitors in the first seven months of this year, an increase of 3.6 times over the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Videos National flag carrier promotes Vietnam's tourism in Thailand Vietnam Airlines’ representative office in Thailand hosted a conference on tourism and business promotion themed “Rediscover Vietnam” in Bangkok on July 26, aiming to speed up post-COVID-19 tourism recovery.

Culture - Sports Da Nang to host golf tourism festival The central coastal city of Da Nang will hold an international golf tourism festival from August 28 with the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 being its highlight, according to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh.

Travel Can Tho plans to host festivities to promote tourism The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is planning to host many cultural events this year to attract more visitors and promote its tourism.