Vietnam welcomes positive developments in South Sudan
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to the United Nations, has spoken highly of positive developments in South Sudan after the establishment of the transitional government.
The online meeting is presided over by Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)
Anh made the remark while presiding over an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s South Sudan Sanctions Committee on January 29.
At the meeting, he also appreciated that security in South Sudan has become stable and a ceasefire is basically observed.
Anh highly evaluated the role of the UN and regional organisations including the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as well as neighbouring countries, in promoting the peace process in South Sudan.
He called on the international community and the UN Panel of Experts (PoE) to take note on efforts made by the transitional government as South Sudan is grappling with the adverse impacts of COVID-19, widespread flooding and food insecurity.
More dialogues and cooperation between the PoE and South Sudan as well as regional countries are needed, he underlined.
The meeting offered a chance for South Sudan and countries in the region to give opinions on a Mid-term Review (MTR) by the PoE on South Sudan, thereby promoting dialogue between the committee, the PoE and regional countries in the implementation of related resolutions of the UNSC on South Sudan.
At the meeting, coordinator at the PoE on South Sudan Emilio Manfredi briefed delegates on the main content of the MTR on the African nation, including progress made in politics-security, and the launch of measures imposed by the UNSC.
Set up in 2015, the South Sudan Sanctions Committee is tasked with monitoring the implementation of the measures imposed by the UNSC concerning security in South Sudan and considering requests for exemptions./.