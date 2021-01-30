World 13th National Congress helps ensure political stability in Vietnam: Stratfor Vietnam is in the position to reap further economic and political success, and the Communist Party of Vietnam’s 13th National Congress will be a factor that helps ensure the nation’s political stability, according to Stratfor, a US-based geopolitical intelligence platform.

World Thailand: schools prepare for reopening next week Schools under the supervision of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are now preparing their facilities ahead of their expected reopening on February 1, to ensure students’ safety from COVID-19.

World Lao newspaper hails Vietnam’s cause of socialism building The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s 13th National Congress marks 35 years of significant achievements in the country’s Doi Moi (Renewal) process, proving that its cause of socialism building suits the actual situation in Vietnam and the development trends of the era, Lao newspaper Pasaxon said on January 29.