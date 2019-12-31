The number showed a year-on-year rise of 16.2 percent. Tourists from Asia made up 79.9 percent of the total, up 19.1 percent, Europe up 6.4 percent, America up 7.7 percent, and Africa 12.2 percent.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said the country served 85 million domestic holidaymakers in the year, increasing over 6 percent.

In 2019, Vietnam was honoured with global prestigious prizes such as the World Golf Awards, the World Travel Awards, and the Asia’s Best Destination.

Vietnam’s tourism competitiveness has continuously improved, standing 63th among 140 economies in the World Economic Forum ranking.

In 2020, the country strives to welcome approximately 20.5 million international tourists, and 90 million domestic ones. The tourism sector aims to gross over 830 trillion VND (35.9 billion USD) in revenue./.

VNA