Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and SK Group Chairman Chey Taw-won (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Party, State, Government and localities always create favourable conditions and protect legitimate rights for foreign firms, including the Republic of Korea’s SK Group, to land technology investment in the country amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 5.Hosting a reception for SK Group Chairman Chey Taw-won in Hanoi, PM Phuc said he welcomes SK Group’s non-refundable aid worth 30 million USD for the Ministry of Planning and Investment to develop the National Innovation Centre (NIC).Chey, for his part, expressed his delight over the strong economic development in Vietnam, and said that SK’s investment expansion in the Southeast Asian country via its collaboration with VinGroup aims to create new value for local people.As the SK hopes to engage in developing environmental protection technology in Vietnam, Chey said he expects support from the Vietnamese Government as well as coordination from competent ministries and sectors.The Vietnamese leader said VinGroup and the SK should outline new cooperation programmes, adding that the SK has been on its right track in Vietnam with many projects in smart urban development, and electric motorbike production, contributing to the creation of a qualitative change in the production in the country.-VNA