Vietnam welcomes Ukraine-Russia dialogue: Spokeswoman
Vietnam welcomes the ongoing dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, and hopes that the sides will soon find long-term peaceful solutions to differences in line with international law and taking account of legitimate rights and interests of the concerned parties, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
Responding to reporters' queries on the situation in Ukraine at a regular press conference held online by the ministry on March 3, Hang said Vietnam shares ASEAN’s views in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement on the Situation in Ukraine issued on February 26, as well as in the speech by the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on March 1.
Vietnam calls for the observance of international law and the UN Charter, and the settlement of disputes via peaceful measures in accordance with basic principles of international law and the UN Charter, especially the principles on respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, not intervening in each other’s internal affairs, and not using or threatening to use force in international relations, she said.
Vietnam is deeply concerned about the armed conflict in Ukraine and calls on the relevant sides to exercise self-restraint, stop using force and avoid causing casualties and losses to civilians, she stressed.
Hang expressed her hope that the parties will work to ensure security, safety and essential needs of people, and protect basic infrastructure in line with the International Humanitarian Law.
Vietnam supports and calls on the international community to further facilitate the dialogue, and increase donations and humanitarian aid for civilians, she said.
Vietnam also requests the relevant parties to ensure security and safety for, and create favourable conditions for the evacuation of foreigners in Ukraine, including Vietnamese, when necessary, the spokeswoman added./.