Politics Vietnamese, Singaporean Government leaders meet in Cambodia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed Singapore support Vietnam in building a digital platform and promoting digital transformation while meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12 on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh appreciates Australia’s assistance to Vietnam Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12.

Politics PM receives high-ranking Cambodian military officer in Phnom Penh Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army in Phnom Penh on November 12, within the framework of his official visit to Cambodia and his attendance at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Politics Vietnamese, Russian FMs meet on sidelines of ASEAN Summits Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12 on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.