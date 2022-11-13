Vietnam welcomes Ukraine’s joining Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has congratulated Ukraine on officially joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), which, he said, will open up new cooperation opportunities for both sides.
Phnom Penh (VNA) –
Son made the congratulation during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 11.
He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Ukraine and hopes to boost the bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Kuleba expressed his delight to meet Son on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (1992-2022).
The two ministers agreed to soon hold a political consultation between the two foreign ministries and the 16th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee to review the bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in economy, trade and investment currently affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
Regarding the current conflict situation in Ukraine, Son affirmed Vietnam's consistent stance that disputes should be solved by peaceful measures in accordance with the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter, and hoped that the relevant parties will soon put an end to the conflict and resume dialogue.
The Vietnamese minister emphasised that Vietnam supports and is willing to participate in the international community's efforts to provide humanitarian aid and relief for the people, and contribute to promoting dialogue and finding solutions to soon stabilise the situation in Ukraine.
On this occasion, he thanked Ukraine for assisting the evacuation of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine, and proposed the Ukrainian government to continue to support and ensure the safety of the lives and properties of Vietnamese citizens and businesses in the country./.