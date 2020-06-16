World Myanmar attracts over 4.1 billion USD foreign investment in 8 months Foreign enterprises have poured over 4.1 billion USD into Myanmar in the first eight months of fiscal year 2019-2020 (starting October 2019), according to figures issued by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) on June 15.

World Singapore’s unemployment rate hits decade high The latest labour market report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reveals that the country’s unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2020 hit 2.4 percent, the highest in a decade.

World Singapore’s GDP forecast to fall 5.8 percent in 2020 The Singapore economy is predicted to contract by 5.8 percent in 2020, according to a survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released on June 15.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK officials discuss COVID-19 cooperation Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Lim Jock Hoi and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung-wha had phone talks on June 15 to discuss ways to boost cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.