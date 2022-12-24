Politics Vietnamese personnel at UN peacekeeping missions leave good impression Vietnam’s continuous deployment and increase of personnel to UN peacekeeping operations have recorded encouraging results, leaving good impression on UN leaders, commanders of missions, and leaders of host countries.

Politics Young parliamentarians of Vietnam, Laos reinforce cooperation Young National Assembly (NA) deputies of Vietnam and Laos held talks in Vientiane on December 23 as part of the two countries’ Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.