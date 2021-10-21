Politics Health Minister urges localities to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long urged localities nationwide to increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage as soon as possible during a question-and-answer session, part of the 15th legislature’s second sitting in Hanoi on November 10.

Politics Vietnam calls for addressing underlying root causes of conflicts Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stressed the need to address the underlying root causes of conflicts, at an open debate on “Exclusion, inequality and conflict” of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on November 9.

Politics Vietnam suggests APEC promote leading role in free trade The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) should carry forward its leading role in promoting free trade, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son at the 32nd APEC Ministerial Meeting held in the form of teleconference on November 8-9.