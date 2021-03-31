World China opens freight train route linked with ASEAN countries A new freight train service linking central China's Hunan province and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was launched by China Railway Guangzhou Group Co., Ltd on March 31.

World ASEAN+3 region predicted to grow 6.7 percent this year The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) forecast the ASEAN+3 region will expand by 6.7 percent this year and 4.9 percent in 2022, after contracting marginally by 0.2 percent in 2020.

World Vietnam soars in global supply chains on favourable conditions: Counterpoint In an era of protectionism where the jitters of COVID-19 are still being felt by many economies, Vietnam is soaring to become one of the prime locations for export manufacturers, said a recent article published on the Hong Kong-based global industry analysis firm Counterpoint.