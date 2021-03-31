Vietnam well positioned to play more energetic role on global stage: The Diplomat
Hanoi (VNA) - After its COVID-19 successes, Vietnam is well positioned to play a more energetic role on the global stage, according to the international online news magazine The Diplomat.
In an article published on March 30, The Diplomat said as an emergent and rising power in international affairs, Vietnam is potentially well positioned to help rebuild the global governance system that has been paralysed by increasing superpower tensions and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is imperative that Vietnam play a stronger role in global governance in the years to come, for several reasons, it stated.
Engaging in global governance activities dovetails with Vietnam’s avowed foreign policy goals, it said, noting that the political report presented at the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in January asserts that Vietnam will remain a responsible and proactive member of the international community, as well as a trustworthy partner for other countries.
According to the article, Vietnam stands to gain from being more proactive in global governance.
The existing global governance system has deteriorated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing strategic tension between China and the US, and this offers Vietnam a chance to contribute to the reform of the international system.
The article said thanks to its impressive response to the pandemic, Vietnam ranked second among 98 countries in terms of performance in managing COVID-19. More importantly, the country has also witnessed a relatively high growth rate compared to its neighbours, and is forecast to recover quickly from the pandemic. To this extent, Vietnam has become the role model in terms of governance.
These achievements have laid a solid foundation for Vietnam to contribute more to the governance of the post-pandemic world, and if the country takes this chance, it will be able to both enhance its international image and play a more active role in world affairs, the article said.
Being proactive in global governance will also help Vietnam soften the impact of key global challenges, including human security, water security, climate change, and future pandemics.
On December 27 last year, Vietnam proposed an International Day of Epidemic Preparedness during its non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council. This is a good example of how the country can gradually contribute to the revival of global governance, turning it into a “responsible member” of the international community, as it desires to become.
Vietnam’s proliferation of free-trade agreements (FTAs) that the country has signed in recent years testifies to its desire to integrate itself further into the global economy. To fully reap the benefits from these FTAs, it is crucial for Vietnam to be more proactive on governance issues, both domestic and global, the article said.
It noted that in recent years, Vietnam has performed well in a number of international and regional organisations, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the UN, thus consolidating its international position. The country’s active engagement with the UN, especially in the realm of peacekeeping, is also evident for Vietnam’s emergence.
If Vietnam can foster its recent successes, it will be more institutionally capable, paving the way for the country to contribute more substantively to global governance.
Given what its government has achieved so far, Vietnam has the potential to become a more confident and respected actor on the world stage, the article stressed./.