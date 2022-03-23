Vietnam willing to beef up comprehensive partnership with Canada: FM
Vietnam is willing to work together with Canada to boost their comprehensive partnership in an effective and practical manner, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during a phone talk with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on March 22 night.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a phone talk with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on March 22 night. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Son expressed his delight at the positive development of the comprehensive partnership, adding that senior leaders of the two countries have flexibly maintained contact via letters and phone talks, and most recently the two Prime Ministers met on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). Bilateral trade revenue exceeded 6 billion USD last year, up 19 percent year-on-year, he said.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing a joint economic committee (JEC) was signed last January, Son continued.
The two countries have also stepped up educational cooperation, with the signing of an MoU on boosting educational cooperation and exchange between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and authorities of the Canadian westernmost province of British Columbia in November 2021.
As the two countries are working towards the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the comprehensive partnership (2017-2022) and the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (1973-2023), Son suggested promoting high-level visits, soon restoring bilateral dialogue mechanisms and better utilising economic cooperation opportunities through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
He called on Canada to further support Vietnam, open its doors to Vietnamese goods and farm produce, particularly seasonal fruits and aquatic products, and enhance collaboration in climate change response, digital transformation, green finance, green and sustainable growth, personnel training, and regional and international issues.
The minister also asked for Canada’s early recognition of Vietnam’s vaccine passports, more support to Vietnamese people and businesses in the country and assistance to Vietnamese students returning to Canada for study after the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.
For her part, Joly stated that Canada attaches importance to relations with Vietnam in its foreign policy in the region, and thanked the support of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the past time.
She pledged to closely coordinate with the ministry to build and implement practical measures, towards the celebration of the above-said events.
The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international matters. For the Ukraine issue, Son reiterated Vietnam’s consistent stance that international disputes and differences should be addressed via peaceful measures in line with basic principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, especially those on respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, and ensuring safety for civilians, including Vietnamese in Ukraine, to evacuate from battle zones.
Regarding the East Sea issue, they emphasised the significance of observing international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The ministers consented to continue close cooperation at regional and international multilateral forums such as the UN, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Francophone community./.
