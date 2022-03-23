Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 23.

Politics ESCAP treasures partnership with Vietnam: official Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana has affirmed that the commission always attaches importance to the partnership with Vietnam and commits to actively support the country in realising its sustainable development goals.

Politics Cooperation with EU hoped to help Can Tho become central city of Mekong Delta A leader of Can Tho has called for more cooperation and investment from the European Union (EU) so as to soon develop the city into the centre of the Mekong Delta region.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.