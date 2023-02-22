Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National conference on activities of People’s Councils concludes The national conference reviewing activities of the provincial-level People’s Councils in 2022 and launch tasks for this year wrapped up on February 21 afternoon.

Politics Turkey believes in stronger ties with Vietnam On behalf of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hakan Cakil expressed his thanks to search and rescue teams of countries, including those from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), for their effort in Hatay province following the devastating earthquake.

Politics Vietnam values all-around ties with Dominican Republic: Party chief The Vietnamese Party and State always value traditional friendship and all-around cooperation with countries and political parties, including the Dominican Republic and its United Left Movement (MIU), said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.