Politics Top Vietnamese legislator's Finland visit expected to boost bilateral ties National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will pay an official visit to Finland from September 10-11 at the invitation of Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen.

Politics NA Chairman arrives in Brussels, beginning working visit to EP, Belgium National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA arrived in Brussels on September 8 morning (local time), beginning their two-day working visit to the European Parliament (EP) and Belgium.

Politics Top legislator’s tour to Europe, Belgium create new momentum for bilateral ties: diplomat NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Europe and Belgium on September 8-9 will create a new impetus to push bilateral relations to a new height, especially in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is hampering high-level delegation exchanges, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and head of Vietnam’s delegation to the EU Nguyen Van Thao.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister meets new Philippine defence attaché Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for the new Defence Attaché of the Philippines, Col. Ulysses S. Mancao, on September 7.