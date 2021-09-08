Vietnam willing to promote ASEAN-RoK defence ties
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien at the event. (Photo:tienphong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence is ready to play an active role in promoting defence relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) for a common interest, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien said on September 8.
Speaking at a virtual ASEAN-RoK deputy defence ministerial meeting, he said as coordinator of the ASEAN-RoK partnership for the 2021-2024 term, Vietnam will closely coordinate with Brunei - the ASEAN Chair – in organising the first informal meeting of ASEAN-RoK defence ministers later this year.
Chien appreciated the organisation of the meeting, which aims to maintain dialogue between ASEAN and RoK deputy defence ministers in the context of the pandemic as well as to prepare for the informal meeting of ASEAN – RoK defence ministers.
Regarding the ASEAN-RoK relations in general and defence cooperation in particular, the head of the Vietnamese delegation affirmed that the cooperation between the two sides has been constantly developing. In the fields of politics, defence and security, the RoK is an important partner of ASEAN and has made important contributions to ASEAN-led cooperation mechanisms in the region such as ASEAN Plus Three, East Asia Summit, and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and especially ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM ).
The Vietnamese official welcomed the "New Southern Policy Plus" announced by the RoK President at the 21st ASEAN-RoK Summit in November 2020, noting that this is a strong affirmation of the commitment of the RoK in cooperation with ASEAN countries for regional peace, security and prosperity.
He also pledged to support multilateral forums organised by the RoK such as the Seoul Defence Dialogue taking place from September 8-10, and the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministers Meeting, scheduled for this December.
Participants at the meeting focused on discussing the ASEAN-RoK relationship in general and defence cooperation between the two sides in particular, especially the RoK’s role in the framework of ADMM over the past time.
Deputy Defence Minister Park Jae-min, head of the RoK delegation, delivered a speech on the New Southern Policy in the field of defence and informed the delegates about the informal meeting of ASEAN-RoK defence ministers to be held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Retreat in November this year./.
