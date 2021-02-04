Vietnam willing to share CPTPP information, experience with UK: Spokesperson
Vietnam supports the UK in strengthening economic and trade relations with member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and is willing to share information and experience in joining the pact with the UK, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
In response to reporters’ questions at a regular press conference held online by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 4 regarding Vietnam’s view on the news that the UK officially proposed joining the CPTPP on February 1, Hang said the UK is an important trading partner of member countries, including Vietnam.
She affirmed that the CPTPP is a new-generation free trade agreement that demonstrates the strong determination of regional countries to promote cooperation.
She added that CPTPP member countries have agreed on a process for joining the agreement, so those that are interested need to comply with this and meet certain standards./.