Politics Party Congress expected to open up new development era for Vietnam The 13th Party Congress was of great significance, as it shaped Vietnam’s development orientations over the next five years. The gathering drew significant attention from Vietnamese both at home and abroad, as well as international friends.

Politics CPP President highlights CPV’s leadership role The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee on late February 3 issued a press release on the phone talks earlier the same day between CPP President and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Vietnam attends Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave Maj. Gen. Pham Truong Son, Deputy Commander of the Air Defence - Air Force Service of Vietnam, is attending the teleconferenced Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave that opened on February 3, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper reported.