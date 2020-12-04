Vietnam willing to support African countries after conflict: Ambassador
Congo soldiers patrol in Manzalaho village near Beni (AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has affirmed that Vietnam is willing to cooperate with and support African countries after conflicts to reform the security system through the UN’s appropriate mechanisms and peacekeeping missions in the region.
Addressing the UN Security Council’s virtual ministerial-level debate on security sector governance and reform chaired by South Africa on December 3, Quy acknowledged the difficulties facing many countries in the post-conflict period such as disarmament, demobilisation, armed groups’ re-integration into the society, and reconciliation.
This requires the countries to reform the security sector so as to consolidate post-conflict peace, promote national reconciliation and reconstruction, reduce the risks of conflict recurrence, and minimise impact of conflicts on vulnerable groups, especially women and children.
He emphasised that the security sector reform should ensure the principle of independence, sovereignty and main responsibility of nations on the basis of each nation’s circumstances and priorities, and the engagement of different social constituents, particularly women.
Alexandre Zouev, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions, said that the UN always prioritise backing countries in building the security sector effectively and responsibly. At present, the organisation is assisting 15 nations, including Burkina Faso, Gambia, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.
After the meeting, UNSC members approved Resolution No.2553 on Security Sector Reform. The resolution, the second of its kind, emphasises the important role of security sector reform for peace and stability in nations after conflicts, preventing conflicts from reappearing, and boosting sustainable development. It also calls on the international community, including the UN, bilateral partners and regional organisations, to support and provide resources for reform efforts./.