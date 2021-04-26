Vietnam willing to support India to overcome hard time due to COVID-19: Spokesperson
Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has kept a close watch on COVID-19 situation in India and is willing to support the Government and people of India in this hard time, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 26.
In reply to reporters' query on the COVID-19 situation in India and citizen protection measures of Vietnam, Hang said that the Vietnamese Embassy in India had reported that the pandemic is developing complicatedly and causing negative impacts to locals’ living conditions.
The Government of India is mobilising resources and rolling out measures to respond to the pandemic such as increasing medical equipment and medicine and speeding up COVID-19 vaccination, she said.
“We believe that with efforts by the Indian Government, the situation will soon be controlled and become stable,” Hang stated.
Regarding the protection of Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working in India, Hang said that Vietnam's Foreign Ministry and representative agencies in India have worked closely with authorised agencies at home and in the host country as well as airlines to organise flights to bring nearly 1,000 Vietnamese citizens home safely.
Currently, there are about 100 Vietnamese citizens in India, she said, adding that Vietnamese representative agencies in India are coordinating closely with authorised agencies at home and in India to keep a close watch on the pandemic, maintain a contact channel with the Vietnamese citizens and to be ready to conduct necessary citizen protection measures.
In case of seeking support or report information on Vietnamese facing difficulties, citizens can contact the embassy via its citizen protection hotline at 91-7303-625-588 or the citizen protection switchboard at 84-981-848-484, she added./.