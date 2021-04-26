Politics Top legislator holds working sessions with NA committees National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 26 held working sessions with the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs and Committee for Legal Affairs.

Politics Vietnam extends condolences to Indonesia over sunken submarine Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on April 26 sent a message of condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi over the sunken submarine KRI Nanggala-402.

Politics 13th National Party Congress’ outcomes informed to Japanese Communist Party Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung on April 26 chaired a teleconference to inform the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) on the outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Party chief hosts Chinese Defence Minister Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on April 26 hosted a reception for Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.