Health Vietnam confirms eight new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 28, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Steering committee for COVID-19 vaccination safety debuts A steering committee for COVID-19 vaccination safety debuted at a video conference in Hanoi on April 28 that was connected to 63 cities and provinces nationwide.

Health Private sector important to public health emergency response: Workshop A workshop held in Hanoi on April 28 highlighted the important role of the private sector and digital technology in public health emergency response and monitoring.

Health HCM City asked to support southwestern provinces in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked Ho Chi Minh City to maintain a high level of vigilance against COVID-19, improve its quarantine capacity, and be ready to support other localities, including southwestern border provinces.