Vietnam's leading female martial artist Truong Thi Kim Tuyen (left). (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese martial artists have won 35 gold medals after three days of competition at the 2nd Asian Open Taekwondo Championship held in HCM City on August 17, the final day of competition.

Besides gold medals, Vietnam also won 30 silvers and 28 bronzes in both combat and performance categories.



Among the gold medallists, Truong Thi Kim Tuyen, Vietnam's leading female martial artist, secured a gold medal in the under-49kg event.



The event attracted more than 400 athletes from 25 countries and territories, including taekwondo powerhouses such as the Republic of Korea, Japan and Iran.



This year’s event is of significance to athletes from Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, who are preparing for the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.-VNA