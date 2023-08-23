Vietnamese athletes win 6 golds at the 1st Asian & Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships. (Photo: Sai gon Giai phong)

Vietnamese athletes won six gold medals after two days of competition at the ongoing first 1st Asian & Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships in Hong Kong (China).Of the golds, two were secured in men’s doubles and women’s doubles at the Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships, and two in men’s doubles and women’s doubles at the Asian Shuttlecock Championships on August 23.Earlier, two others gained in mixed doubles at the Asian Shuttlecock Championships.The event takes place from August 22-26 with the participation of nearly 260 coaches and athletes.Held by the Asian Shuttlecock Federation, it offers seven sets of medals in seven categories - Men’s Team, Women’s Team, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Men’s Single, Women’s Single, and Mixed Doubles. The Vietnamese athletes compete in all of the categories./.