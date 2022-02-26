Culture - Sports Local ceramics maker introduces stunning tiger figurines Giving souvenirs with the images of zodiac animals is a habit of many people in Asian countries. Tiger figurines made by Minh Long Ceramics company are hitting souvenir shops in the year of the Tiger.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Urban Arts exhibition comes to Da Nang Eight large paintings by Vietnamese street artists are on display at the Vietnam Urban Arts exhibition in the central city of Da Nang.

Culture - Sports Vietnam issues coffee aroma postage stamps A special postage stamp collection, named ‘Cay ca phe’ (the coffee plant), with the smell of freshly-brewed coffee, has been issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications and Vietnam Post in a bid to popularise the image of Vietnamese coffee.