Vietnam win AFF U23 Youth Championship
Vietnam win the AFF U23 Youth Championship title for the first time (Photo: VFF)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam earned their first AFF U23 Youth Championship title after beating Thailand 1-0 in the final match in Cambodia on February 26.
Tran Bao Toan is the hero of the match, getting a difficult header to score the only goal in the match for Vietnam.
It is remarkable that the Vietnamese U23 team have not lost any match in the tournament. They scored a total 9 goals in all matches and managed to keep their net intact.
Photo: VFF
It is a big accomplishment for the team under the lead of coach Dinh The Nam given numerous challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was in dire shortage of players after many players tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and reinforcements had to be called in from Vietnam to fill in the gap./.