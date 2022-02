Vietnam win the AFF U23 Youth Championship title for the first time (Photo: VFF)

) – Vietnam earned their first AFF U23 Youth Championship title after beating Thailand 1-0 in the final match in Cambodia on February 26.Tran Bao Toan is the hero of the match, getting a difficult header to score the only goal in the match for Vietnam.It is remarkable that the Vietnamese U23 team have not lost any match in the tournament. They scored a total 9 goals in all matches and managed to keep their net intact.