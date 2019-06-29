Vietnam team (right) and Kuwait in the Davis Cup’s Group III Asia-Oceania Zone in Singapore. — (Source: thanhnien.vn )



- Vietnam have been promoted to the Davis Cup’s Group II Asia-Oceania Zone after topping Group A of the Davis Cup’s Group III Asia-Oceania Zone in Singapore on June 28.Vietnam beat Kuwait 3-0 in the last group match.Trinh Linh Giang beat Abdullah Maqdes 6-3, 7-5 in the singles, while Ly Hoang Nam defeated Abdulrahman Alawadhi 6-0, 6-1.In the doubles, Nam and Le Quoc Khanh beat Kuwait’s pair 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.Vietnam are scheduled to compete with Syria, winner of Group B, for the title. - VNA