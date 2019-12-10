Vietnam win first ever SEA Games gold in men’s football
Vietnam win long-awaited gold in men’s football (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese players lift coach Park Hang-seo up in the air to celebrate Vietnam's first gold medal in SEA Games men's football in the Philippines, December 10 (Photo: VNA)
Indonesian players dominate the match in the first 15 minutes of the match and then Vietnamese footballers control the game gradually with more ball possession (Photo: VNA)
Defender Doan Van Hau opens the scoreboard in the first half (Photo: VNA)
Hung Dung celebrates his goal (Photo: VNA)
Midfield master Hung Dung steers the ball to the far corner (Photo: VNA)
Man-of-the-match Doan Van Hau puts in one of the best performances of his career with a brace that ended Vietnam's prolonged wait for a SEA Games gold medal (Photo: VNA)
Streets explode in euphoria as nation won football gold (Photo: VNA)
Fans are ecstatic as Vietnam fulfilled SEA Games dream (Photo: VNA)
Jubilant fans pour out into the streets as Vietnam won first ever SEA Games gold in men's footbal (Photo: VNA)
