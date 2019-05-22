Tran Dinh Son won the men's 400m event with a time of 45.64 seconds (Photo: webthethao.vn)

- Vietnam won five gold medals at the 2019 Thailand Open Track and Field Championships which ended on May 21.Tran Dinh Son won the men's 400m event with a time of 46.64 seconds, his personal best.He was followed by Yang Lung Hsiang of Chinese Taipei who finished in 46.91 seconds and Phitchaya Sunthonthuam of Thailand (47.21 seconds).Son then stood on the podium for a second time after he and his teammates Phan Khac Hoang, Tran Nhat Hoang and Nguyen Duc Son won the men's 4x400m event in a time of 3min 8.78sec.In the men's long jump, Nguyen Tien Trong secured the gold with a leap of 7.70m.Nguyen Van Hao won the men's triple jump with an effort of 15.52m, while Nguyen Hoai Van triumphed in the men's javelin with a distance of 71.16m.Vietnamese athletes also won two silvers - Pham Thi Diem in the women's high jump and Nguyen Linh Na in the women's heptathlon.Do Tan Truong and Ha Thi Thu won bronze medals in the men's hammer throw and women's 200m.Ho Chi Minh City sent its own team to the event and won a few medals to boot.Huynh Thi My Tien won the women's 100m hurdle in a time of 13.98 seconds.Cao Vo Ngoc Long jumped 2.11m to take silver in the men's high jump.Le Van Han and Tran Hue Hoa finished third in the men's decathlon and women's triple jump.Vietnam finished third in the medals tally behind Thailand, who won 10 golds, 10 silvers and 15 bronzes, and Malaysia, which won five golds, two silvers and five bronzes.Meanwhile, HCM City were in 11th place out of 14 participating teams.-VNA