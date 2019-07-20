Vietnamese students and official at the ASEAN Schools Games in Indonesia. (Photo giaoducthoidai.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese students won their first golds at the ongoing ASEAN Schools Games in Indonesia on July 19.



Bui Thi Ngan won a gold in the girls’ 1,500m event and Le Tien Long in the boys’ 110m hurdle.



The Vietnamese team also won silvers by Nguyen Thi Linh in the girls’ 100m hurdle; Luu Duc Phuoc in the boys’ 1,500m and Pham Quynh Giang in the girls’ high jump.



Vietnam has sent a 103-strong team to the 11th Games, competing in six out of nine sports.

The annual tournament, opened on July 18, will finish on July 25.

At last year’s Games in Malaysia, Vietnam finished fifth with 13 golds. The Top three were Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, respectively.-VNA