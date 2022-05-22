Le Hoang Phong (R) and Tran Thuy Vi win the gold medal in the mixed pair event of of aerobics on May 22. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam bagged two gold medals in the mixed pair and group events of aerobics of the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 22.

Le Hoang Phong and Tran Thuy Vi gained 20.4 points to win gold, while Cambodia’s Sokhor Has and Sreypov Mo bagged silver for their 19.3 points, and Thailand’s Chawisa Intakul and Phatcharapong Photjanakosri took bronze with 19.1 points.

Scoring 20.733 points in the group event, Nguyen Che Thanh, Le Hoang Phong, Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi, Vuong Hoai An, Nguyen Viet Anh dominated the event to win gold.

It’s the second gold for Vi, who won one in a team event on May 21.

Cambodian Sreypov Mo, Tola Nget, Chanbory Choeun, Sokhor Has and Bunthoeun Trorn bagged silver after a 19.144-point showing.

Five athletes from Thailand – Supatsorn Watcharaporn, Chawisa Intakul, Phatcharapong Photjanakosri, Nattawut Pimpa and Chanokpon Jiumsukjai – managed a bronze medal with an 18.522 points result.

Thailand's Chanwisa Intakul began the second day of Aerobic by winning a gold medal in the women’s individual of the SEA Games 31 at Hanoi’s Quan Ngua Sports Centre on May 22.

The Thai athlete earned 19.35 points for her performance, shaving 0.05 points off Vietnamese Tran Ha Vi, who ranked second, while Philippines’ Charmaine Dolar came third for bronze with 18.150 points.

On the first competition day on May 21, Chanokpon Jiumsukjai of Thailand also took gold in the men’s individual./.