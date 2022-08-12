Vietnam win int’l U19 football tournament hinh anh 1The Vietnamese squad (Photo: VNA)
Binh Duong (VNA) – The Vietnamese football team won the 2022 International U19 Tournament after beating Malaysia 4-3 in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 11.

Vietnam had a good start with Van Tu opening the score with a header after 11 minutes into the match.

Vietnam then dominated the match and created many attacks.

The official 90 minutes ended with a 1-1 draw. The sides further competed in a shootout, with Vietnam finally earning the victory.
 
Vietnam win int’l U19 football tournament hinh anh 2Vietnamese players cheer for their victory (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese players pocketed a reward of 10,000 USD, while runner-up Malaysia obtained 6,000 USD. Coming third, Thailand went home with 4,000 USD./.
VNA