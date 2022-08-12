Culture - Sports HCM City to host World Travel Wards 2022’s Gala Ceremony Ho Chi Minh City has been chosen as the venue for a gala ceremony of the World Travel Awards for Asia and Oceania region scheduled to take place on September 7, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Culture - Sports Miss World 2021 to attend finale of Miss World Vietnam 2022 Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska will be present at the finale of Miss World Vietnam 2022, scheduled to take place in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh, on August 12 evening.

Culture - Sports Tram Tau highlands promoting cultural identity of Mong ethnic group Tram Tau highland district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is home to 11 ethnic groups, with the Mong people making up the majority. The women’s outfits are among the unique features of their culture.

Culture - Sports Seminar to spotlight Vietnam – France culture interference A seminar on the Vietnam – France culture interference from the perspective of writer Nguyen Ngoc will be held by the French Institute in Vietnam and Nha Nam Culture and Communications Company on August 13.