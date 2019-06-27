The Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese team have brought home a silver medal from the Asian Women’s Beach Handball Championship in China.



The team took 2-0 wins over Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand while they lost 1-2 to Hong Kong and 0-2 to China in the round robin tournament.



The hosts China grabbed the title after five wins. The third place went to Chinese Taipei with three wins and two losses.



The Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship was held at the same time.



Vietnam placed fourth out of 12 teams after losing 1-2 to Iran in the third prize match.



Qatar took the title, followed by Oman and Iran.-VNA