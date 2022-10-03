Vietnam's futsal team enter the quarterfinals in the 2022 Futsal Asian Cup despite their defeat in the match against Japan on October 2. (Photo: AFC)

Hanoi (VNA) - Despite their defeat in the match against Japan on October 2, Vietnam’s national futsal team enter the quarterfinals in the 2022 Futsal Asian Cup as it ranked second in Group D.



Japan opened the scoring at six minutes when Shimizu went through two Vietnamese defenders to shoot the ball into the net.

Japanese players several times posed threat to Vietnam's net later in the first half, but goalkeepers Ho Van Y was able to stop them all.



In the second half, the Vietnamese team's counter-attacks were blocked by the Japanese side.

Then, Shimizu scored the second goal for Japan in the 36th minute.



Vietnamese team started power-play (the goalkeeper also can play as an attacker) in the remaining time but were unable to enjoy a success. The match concluded with a 2-0 win for Japan.



With the result, Japan finished first while Vietnam finished second in Group D. The Vietnamese team will play Iran, who came first in Group C in the quarterfinals on October 4.



The 2022 Futsal Asian Cup is taking place in Kuwait from September 27 to October 8. Sixteen teams are divided into four groups. The top two teams of each group will advance to the knockout stages./.