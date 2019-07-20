The Vietnamese team at the 2019 IMO (Photo: VNA)

– All six Vietnamese high school students competing in the 2019 International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) brought home medals, with two golds and four silvers, according to Dr. Le Anh Vinh, head of the team to the competition.The results placed Vietnam to the seventh position out of 110 teams participating in the 2019 IMO (the 60th of its kind).The gold medals belonged to Nguyen Nguyen from the High School for the Gifted under the Ho Chi Minh City National University, and Nguyen Thuan Hung from Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in Hai Phong city.The silver medalists are Vuong Tung Duong from Vinh Phuc High School for the Gifted; Phan Minh Duoc from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, Nguyen Kha Nhat Long from Natural Science High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi National University; and Vu Duc Vinh from Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An province.This year, China and the US shared the top place at the competition.Vietnam first participated in the IMO in 1974, becoming the first Asian country to compete in the contest. It ranked third three times in 1999, 2007 and 2017.In 2004, the Vietnamese team achieved the highest result, bagging four gold and two silver medals.-VNA