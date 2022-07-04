A photo titled “Phong Dien floating market” by Tran Anh Thang is given a certificate of honour. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese photographers have won 13 medals and certificates of honour in travel, portrait and free categories at the 7th “Two Country Circuit” photo contest 2022.



The award-winning works mainly capture beautiful moments of Vietnamese nature and country such as “Stork season in Van Long” by Nguyen Dang Hao and “The procession of dragons to the wharf” by Vu Hai which won gold medals. “Phong Dien floating market” by Tran Anh Thang and “Water season in Mu Cang Chai” by Ngo Thanh Huong received certificates of merit.

A photo entitled "Stork season in Van Long” by Nguyen Dang Hao wins gold medal.(Photo: qdnd.vn)

The event, which was organised by Novi Sad, Kotor and Podgorica photography clubs of Serbia and Montenegro and sponsored by the International Federation of Photographic Arts (FIAP), drew entries from 37 countries and territories worldwide./.