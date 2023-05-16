The total comes after weightlifting, dance sports, fencing, wrestling, kick-boxing, judo, and boat racing athletes won 11 more gold medals on May 16.

Wrestler Ngo Van Lam overcame two opponents from Cambodia and the Philippines, winning both matches 4-0, to top the men’s freestyle 92 kg category and win a gold medal.

Meanwhile, fencers Cao Minh Duyet, Pham Quoc Tai, Nguyen Van Hai, and Nguyen Minh Quang defeated the Singaporean team 45-27 to emerge triumphant in the men’s foil team. Their gold was Vietnam’s first in fencing at the Games.

Weightlifter Tran Dinh Thang lifted a total weight of 359 kg to pick up the gold in the men’s 89 kg category. It was the fourth and final gold for Vietnam in the sport and a better-than-expected result.

In Judo, Vietnamese athletes won the mixed team title to raise their total gold medals at this year’s Games to eight.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's traditional boat racing team also powered home to gold in the 12-seat mixed event after finishing first in the 800m race.

As of 5pm on May 16, Vietnam had won 135 gold medals in total, topping the medal tally./.

VNA