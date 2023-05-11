Wushu athlete Duong Thuy Vi claimed the first gold medal for her team, outperforming her opponents to earn 9.606 points in Jianshu and 9.623 points in the Qiangshu event.

Kun Khmer athlete Bui Yen Ly won gold in the women’s 57kg after defeating Sreyphin Toun from the host country Cambodia with scores of 10-8, 10-9, and 10-9 in the final.

On the same day, the athletics team picked up three gold medals.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese women’s 5x5 basketball team won a pulsating victory over the Thai team, with a final score of 75-72./.

VNA