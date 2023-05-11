Vietnam wins 57 gold medals, leads SEA Games medal tally
The Vietnam Sports Delegation has won 57 gold medals and stays top of the SEA Games 32 medal tally after winning seven more golds on May 11.
Wushu athlete Duong Thuy Vi claimed the first gold medal for her team, outperforming her opponents to earn 9.606 points in Jianshu and 9.623 points in the Qiangshu event.
Kun Khmer athlete Bui Yen Ly won gold in the women’s 57kg after defeating Sreyphin Toun from the host country Cambodia with scores of 10-8, 10-9, and 10-9 in the final.
On the same day, the athletics team picked up three gold medals.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese women’s 5x5 basketball team won a pulsating victory over the Thai team, with a final score of 75-72./.