Travel Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road” The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.

Society Hau Giang strives to become typical regional tourist destination Hau Giang province is set to take many concerted measures to establish itself as a typical destination of waterway and agricultural tourism in the Mekong Delta.

Travel Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai and southern province of Kien Giang have closed tourist attractions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Bac Giang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau close tourist spots to curb COVID-19 spread The northern province of Bac Giang and the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have closed tourist attractions as part of efforts to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.