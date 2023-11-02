The team from the Academy of Cryptography Techniques (ACT) of Vietnam win the first prize of the contest (Photo: the organising board)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s teams have secured an absolute victory at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security (ASCIS) 2023 after overcoming teams from other ASEAN nations.



The contest’s primary round was held online, attracting 233 teams with nearly 1,000 students from 63 universities and colleges of ASEAN member nations. Vietnam was represented by 157 teams from 33 higher education institutions nationwide. The final round took place at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology.



Analysing and reversing binary files or software to discover flags, exploiting software vulnerabilities (Exploit/PWN), and exploiting web application vulnerabilities were some of the challenges that teams needed to overcome.

The team from the Academy of Cryptography Techniques (ACT) of Vietnam won the first prize. Meanwhile, the runner-ups were teams from the Military Technical Academy, the Duy Tan University, and the ACT in HCM City.



The third prizes also went to Vietnamese teams, including those from the ACT in HCM City, the FPT University in Hanoi and HCM City, the University of Information and Communication Technology, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), and the University of Science and Technology, HCM City National University.



Hosted by the the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam, the competition aims to popularise and raise awareness and responsibility for information security at higher education and training institutions./.