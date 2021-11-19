Business Black Friday 2021 launched in HCM City The shopping festival Black Friday, modelled after the biggest shopping event of the year in the US, was kicked off on November 19 in Ho Chi Minh City with many shopping centres and stores offering discounts of up to 70 percent. It is expected to last until the end of this month.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese localities step up trade exchange Trade promotion agencies of the northern border province of Lao Cai and the Chinese province of Zhejiang’s Hangzhou city on November 19 organised an international conference on exports and trade exchange in both virtual and face-to-face forms.

Business MobiFone becomes first Mobile Money service provider MobiFone has become the first telecoms company to provide Mobile Money services in Vietnam after receiving permission from the State Bank of Vietnam on November 18.

Business Deputy PM urges acceleration of Long Thanh airport project Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has requested Long Thanh International Airport project to be accelerated so that its first phase could be completed in January 2025.