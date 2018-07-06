Le Tien Long won 3 golds at the South East Asia youth athlete games in April this year (Photo: baomoi.com)

Thailand (VNA) - Young Vietnamese athlete Le Tien Long won the bronze medal in the men’s 2000m steeplechase at the Asian Youth Olympic Games 2018, held in Bangkok, Thailand on July 4.



Long crossed the line with a time of 5:58.47.

Maierdanjiang Aili from China took the gold with a time of 5:52.69, while Mohammed Alsuleimani from Oman brought home the silver medal.



Meanwhile, in the women’s 1500m steeplechase, Doan Thu Hang ranked fourth with a time of 4:40.27. Asia contributed 2 runners to this category.



Hoang Thanh Giang was ranked fourth in the final of the women’s triple jump with a result of 12.64m, while Ngo Thi Khanh Ny ranked fifth in the final of the women’s 2000m steeplechase with a time of 8:08.83. Asia contributed 3 representatives to this category.-VNA